Record 376,909 Covid jabs administered yesterday, says Dr Adham

Pulau Aman residents receive their Covid-19 jabs as part of the south Seberang Perai health district's mobile outreach programme in Pulau Aman July 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — A total 376,909 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, which is the highest number given in a day so far, compared to 375,842 doses last Wednesday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in a Twitter post today, said of the total doses administered yesterday, 153,982 were for the second dose recipients.

He said the five states with the highest recipients who had completed both doses of the vaccine are Selangor, with 88,376 people, followed by Sarawak (70,447), Kuala Lumpur (52,515), Johor (23,589) and Negri Sembilan (22,686).

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, a total of 10,413,270 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, with 3,190,789 of them for the second dose. — Bernama