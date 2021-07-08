Health minister says rolling out new Covid-19 strategy for Klang Valley as cases remain high

A health worker tends to a patient at the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agriculture Expo Park (MAEPS) 2 in Serdang May 19, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) will implement a new strategy to address the persistently high Covid-19 cases reported daily in the Klang Valley, said Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The health minister said the MoH will take 10 immediate steps to strengthen Covid-19 preparedness for the Klang Valley, with some of the efforts being focused on supporting on proper treatment of patients at the Integrated Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

These initiatives were to add more beds to the intensive care units at the ministry’s hospitals; upgrading the Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah hospital (HTAR) in Klang to bolster its capabilities to treat Covid-19 patients; establishing a field hospital at HTAR; and expanding cooperation with Tuanku Mizan Army hospital in Wangsa Maju for it to treat category 3 and 4 of Covid-19 patients.

Other initiatives include transferring 110 public health workers the Klang Valley; increasing the supply of oxygen tanks at PKRC MAEPS 2.0; to commission 30 more oxygen concentrators for PKRC MAEPS 2.0; and to reactivate the MOH training institute in Sungai Buloh to add 2,400 treatment beds for category 1 and two patients.

He said the MoH would also prepare a volunteer workforce, especially the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS), to help care for Covid-19 child patients whose parents are also being treated for Covid-19 and work with private health practitioners to establish Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) and other quarantine facilities.

In the statement, Dr Adham explained on average PKRC MAEPS 2.0, which has a capacity of 5,198 beds, received 800 patients daily with an average of 200 patients from category 4.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur have been seeing an increasing trend of Covid-19 cases even with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO 3.0) in June , according to MoH’s data.