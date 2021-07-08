Come clean on Umno supreme council’s ‘true position’, Annuar Musa tells Zahid

Ketereh Umno division chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa has urged his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to explain the “true position” of the Umno supreme council meeting last night, alleging that Zahid had read a statement which was readied much earlier, before the meeting.

Taking to Facebook, Annuar, who had a public fallout with Zahid after the former’s sacking as Umno secretary-general, said that he was contacted by several supreme council members, who informed him that the statement made by the latter to the press was not reflective of their meeting outcome.

“Further checks showed that what was read to the media was a statement that was prepared much earlier, before the MKT meeting,” he said, using the acronym to refer to the council.

“If it’s true, then it is proven again that the supreme council was played out and this is very serious,” he said.

Annuar said that this morning when he checked the Umno division chiefs WhatsApp group, many lamented Zahid’s statement and spoke of their confusion.

“There were also Umno division chiefs who are also MKT members, who confirmed that the president’s statement did not reflect the content and summary of the MKT meeting.

“Why is this happening repeatedly? Something else was discussed but something else was summarised,” he said.

