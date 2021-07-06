Health minister: 33pc of Malaysians in PeKa B40 scheme have at least one non-infectious disease, didn't know about it

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today said that 151,729 Malaysians from the B40 category have one or more non-communicable diseases and were not aware of this.

Dr Adham also labelled the figure, which represented 33 per cent of all recipients in the Healthcare Protection Scheme for the B40 group (PeKa B40), as worrying.

B40 refers to the Bottom 40th percentile of wage earners in the country.

He was speaking via a virtual press conference for the launch of the PeKa B40 2019-2020 report.

MORE TO COME