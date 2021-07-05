Kuala Kangsar MP Mastura says sorry for dismissing plea for aid in constituency

Yesterday, Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid, a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, had issued a video and a statement, questioning a radio interview given by a Kuala Kangsar man claiming that his family has been starving for two days. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Kuala Kangsar MP Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid has apologised for her recent handling of a call for aid from one of her constituents.

In a Facebook post issued by her parliamentary office, Mastura also said the incident has not demoralised her from helping the needy in her constituency.

“I took note of the concerns by all the relevant parties regarding the posting on my social media account recently and the explanation video of a few parties in regards to a Suria FM video interview a few days ago.

“With this, I apologise on the uneasiness of the affected parties affected by it.

“This however will not demoralise me to continue to fight for the people of Kuala Kangsar and hope all parties to focus on helping people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,’’ she said.

Yesterday, Mastura, a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, had issued a video and a statement, questioning a radio interview given by a Kuala Kangsar man claiming that his family has been starving for two days.

Mastura was subsequently lambasted by Malaysians online for her actions instead of helping the family in need.

Other politicians including Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had even responded, stating Mastura should instead help the family in need rather than investigating whether they are in the right.