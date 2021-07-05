Eighteen remanded for encroaching Batu Talam forest reserve in Raub to plant durians

Durian fruits are displayed for sale at a roadside shop at Taman Medan in Petaling Jaya, June 24, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, July 5 — Eighteen individuals, including a woman, have been remanded until tomorrow to assist investigation on encroaching the Batu Talam permanent reserve forest in Raub to plant Musang King durians.

Counsel Samantha Chong Yin Xin, representing all the suspects, aged between 17 and 50, when contacted, said the remand order was issued by Raub Subordinate Court assistant registrar Yusri Wanu Suki today. Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) was represented by investigating officer Asmadi Mohd

In a related development, Pahang CID chief SCA Mohd Yusroi Othman confirmed a state assemblyman was among the 19 individuals arrested by the police yesterday for obstructing civil servants and provoking the officers during an operation to destroy the durian trees planted illegally.

However, he said the DAP assemblyman and others detained by police at 11.30 on July 4, have been released on police bail early this morning.

“I learned that 18 suspects were re-arrested by the Pahang Forestry Department to remand them for investigation on encroaching the forest reserve,” he said when contacted here today.

It was learnt that the state assemblyman was not remanded as he was not at the forest reserve area during the operation.

Meanwhile, JPNP in a statement claimed the operation to destroy the 101.171 hectares of illegally planted Musang King durian trees at the Batu Talam forest reserve faced provocation causing them to record the video and lodge a police report.

“The operation is focused on destroying all illegally grown durian crops as well as to arrest and confiscate goods and vehicles against those who enter the forest reserve area without permission,” the statement read. — Bernama