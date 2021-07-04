EMCO: Jalan Gasing Indah closed, six roadblocks in PJ

Jalan Gasing Indah here has been closed since midnight last night. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 4 — Jalan Gasing Indah here has been closed since midnight last night following the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Petaling district.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid, in a statement today, said the road closure is in line with the National Security Council’s decision to ban inter-district and interstate travel in EMCO areas.

He said the public can use the New Pantai Expressway and Jalan Pantai as alternative routes if they have pressing matters to attend to.

He said police are maintaining the six roadblocks which have been put in place — at Subang, Sungai Buloh, Kota Damansara and Damansara toll plazas, the federal highway and Taman Kanagapuram. — Bernama