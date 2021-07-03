Kedah MB: Over 100,000 food baskets distributed to Kedahans from March last year until now

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that the assistance was distributed to the people in the state who have been affected by the various phases of movement control. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 3 ― The Kedah government has distributed over 100,000 food baskets to people in need in the state, from March last year until now, without the need for flying white flags.

Mentri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, in a Facebook post last night, said that the assistance was distributed to the people in the state who have been affected by the various phases of movement control.

“Without white flags, for over a year the government has distributed over 100,000 food baskets for people in need, and tens of thousands more through parliamentary and state constituency service centres. For the most recent movement control, we have already distributed 48,000 food baskets.

“I understand the intention of raising white flags as a noble initiative by concerned non-governmental organisations (NGOs), but when it gets hijacked and turned into a political tool by opposition parties to insinuate that the government has failed Malaysians who ran out of food, then it is not white anymore.

“Their (opposition parties) interference has always tainted noble efforts. As elected representatives, help those in need according to your position, capabilities and willingness,” he added.

Muhammad Sanusi said that government agencies’ employees on duty at Disaster Operations Control Centres and constituency service centres worked tirelessly to help anyone without looking at the flags, and went to every street and village to help those in need.

“We built the best and safest distribution system and mechanism for everyone. Give the names and addresses of those in need, and those on duty will send aid to them, and if you can’t reach them through the hotlines, give the names to government elected representatives,” he added.

Muhammad Sanusi said that the Kedah Zakat Board had also prepared foodbanks at 579 mosques, offering free food items for those in need since last year.

Meanwhile, several MPs in Kedah have mobilised to distribute food baskets to residents in their own parliamentary constituencies, using the RM300,000 provided by the federal government under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Pendang MP, Datuk Awang Hashim, said that he would be distributing the aid from tomorrow to eligible recipients, when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Sungai Petani MP, Datuk Johari Abdul, said that he had received the allocation and was in the midst of implementing the distribution. ― Bernama