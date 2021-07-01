Pahang announces RM6.03m allocation for groups impacted by Covid-19

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the aid would be given through the distribution of food baskets and among the recipients would be registered fishermen, workers and operators of canteens and dining halls of boarding schools and traders not registered with the local authorities.— Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, July 1 — The Pahang government has announced a RM6.03 million allocation under the third phase of the Covid-19 Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP) for target groups impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the aid would be given through the distribution of food baskets and among the recipients would be registered fishermen, workers and operators of canteens and dining halls of boarding schools and traders not registered with the local authorities (PBT).

“The assistance this time is an addition to the aid channelled through the state constituency service centres to meet the needs of those who were greatly impacted by Covid-19,” he said in a statement here, today.

The announcement of the third phase of the Covid-19 BPP brings the total allocation issued by the state government for the purpose to RM23.13 million, the first phase issued on May 24 was worth RM7.8 million.

The first phase involved the hardcore poor, people with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens over 80 years old who were recipients of aid from the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, the second phase involved a RM9.3 million allocation and among the target groups were boat operators, tour guides, operators and workers of school canteens, delivery service workerss and e-hailing drivers.

Also benefiting from the second phase, which was announced on June 4, were Orang Asli settlers, village residents, military veterans and police pensioners. — Bernama