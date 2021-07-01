Khairy: Workers in plantation and commodity sector next in line to receive Covid jabs

Transportation personnel receive their Covid-19 jab at the Port Klang Sport Club’s multipurpose hall June 25, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) meeting today gave its approval for the plantation and commodity sector to be the fourth sector involved in the industrial vaccination programme.

Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin said the three other economic sectors approved earlier were construction, transportation and manufacturing.

He said the workers in the four sectors, believed to be a large part of the economic sectors operating during Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan, would be vaccinated soon.

“We are also looking into the proposals from other sectors, such as retail and tourism, to be included based on priority to operate according to the phases of the National Recovery Plan,” he told a press conference after checking the process at the Construction Industry Vaccination Programme (CIVac) here today.

Meanwhile, Khairy also announced that the CITF has so far approved 27 industrial vaccination centres for the construction, transportation and manufacturing sectors under the supervision of the Works Ministry, Transport Ministry and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti). ― Bernama