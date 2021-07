Manufacturing workers receive their Covid-19 jab at a vaccination centre at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam June 28, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 6,988 new Covid-19 cases in the country over the past 24-hour period.

This means Malaysia has recorded more than 6,000 daily cases for three consecutive days, with new infections numbering 6,276 the previous day.

In terms of states, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor topped the list once more with 2,885 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (988) and Negri Sembilan (692).

