The Prime Minister’s Office said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur this morning for treatment and monitoring. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been suffering from diarrhoea since yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Muhyiddin has been admitted to a hospital in the capital city this morning for treatment and monitoring.

The PMO did not provide any additional details in the statement.

Diarrhoea is a common health condition that causes loose bowel movements. It is typically caused by some form of infection and usually not serious.