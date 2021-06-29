Nilai police nab female celebrity for drug abuse

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said a team from the Nilai District Police Headquarters (IPD) raided the house and detained the woman. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 29 — A 34-year-old female celebrity was arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug abuse at a house in Kampung Chalet Nilai, yesterday.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said a team from the Nilai District Police Headquarters (IPD) raided the house and detained the woman.

“The celebrity was taken to the Nilai IPD Narcotics office for a preliminary urine test. The result came back positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect was released on bail after giving her statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a jail term of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama