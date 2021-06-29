Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases climb over 23pc to go past 6,000 again

The new infections also brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the county to 745,703 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections surged by more than a fifth since yesterday to reach 6,437 cases, the first time the country has surpassed the 6,000-case level since June 18.

Selangor topped the list with 2,299 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,361 cases), Negri Sembilan (700 cases) Kedah (284 cases) and Johor (271 cases).

Perlis is the only state that had zero cases today.

