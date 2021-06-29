After Agong’s latest remarks, Anwar again urges government to reconvene Parliament

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Agong has made his wish to see Parliament meet clear to the government, which should not waste any more time in reconvening the federal legislature. — by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted to the government today that the Yang diPertuan Agong has made his third call for Parliament to be reconvened.

He said the Agong has made his wish to see Parliament meet clear to the government, which should not waste any more time in reconvening the federal legislature.

“This is the third assertion from His majesty the Agong about the meeting of Parliament. I hope there are no more excuses and other interpretations from the minister, and stop fooling the people,” said Anwar on his Twitter today.

Earlier today, Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon indicated that Parliament would be convening “soon”, in remarks following his audience with the Yang diPertuan Agong this morning.

In a brief press conference after exiting Istana Negara, Rashid said he, the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara as well as their deputies all gave their opinions to the Agong on the feasibility of reconvening Parliament during their audience.

Earlier this morning, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Rashid, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad arrived at the Istana Negara for an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the reopening of the Parliament.