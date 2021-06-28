Navy says Fennec helicopter forced into emergency landing in Lumut

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Royal Malaysian Navy confirmed one of its Fennec helicopters had to make an emergency landing at the Lumut naval base in Perak today.

In a statement, the Western Fleet Command Headquarters’ strategic communications department said the landing occurred at 12pm, when the helicopter was out on an operations flight.

“All of the crew was successfully rescued, and are currently undergoing further examination at the base’s hospital in Lumut.

“The incident did not result in any injuries to members of the public, and is currently under control. The Navy will establish an investigation body to identify the cause of the incident,” it said.