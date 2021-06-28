Azmin Ali: Unfair to say workplace clusters cause most Covid-19 infections as MOH data shows most cases now sporadic

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam June 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 28 — Amidst a worrying Covid-19 situation in the country, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today stressed that it was unfair to single out workplaces as the main contributor of new infections.

Citing data from the Ministry of Health that showed over 75 per cent of new cases to be sporadic, he said this also indicated that workplace clusters, specifically within the manufacturing sector, only contribute between 5 and 10 per cent of new cases.

“Only 25 per cent are coming from all sort of clusters, including workplace clusters however once again based on the data by the Ministry of Health, from the clusters that is recorded daily, part of it is from clusters from the manufacturing sector but the number of positive cases recorded from the manufacturing sector and factories are only between five to 10 per cent only.

“So, it’s not right to place the blame on the economic sector, specifically on the manufacturing sector. Of course, when we allowed certain economic sectors to open, the probability of cases to occur in these sectors would exist, unlike the education and social sector which have been shut completely,’’ he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters at a press conference during his visit to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) to visit the vaccination process done on site for manufacturing workers in Selangor.

The SCCC vaccination centre is part of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (MITI) Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) that aims to vaccinate 2.25 million workers from the manufacturing sector.

However, Pikas will be expanded to other industries once the manufacturing sector, which is the “backbone of the economy”, has been thoroughly inoculated, said Azmin.

Azmin’s earlier comments came after concerns from the general public that most new clusters could be from workplace clusters.

On June 21, responding to similar concerns, Azmin had issued a statement urging local industries to register under Pikas to ensure that their workforce will be vaccinated.

Under Pikas, Azmin explained that some 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be needed for the month of July and August, respectively and another 795,000 doses for September.

The programme, which started on June 16, has administered 16,564 doses as of June 27.

Acknowledging concerns over vaccine supply to the country, Azmin also stated that supply will be more stable from July onwards as the government has received assurances from vaccine manufacturers for timely deliveries.

Commenting on the recent revised figures of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection of 4.5 per cent in 2021 by the World Bank, Azmin said it was to be expected due to the MCO3.0 implemented by the government.

However, Azmin saidt there were several positive economic indicators due to the various stimulus packages announced by the Perikatan Nasional administration that have total to RM380 billion since the pandemic struck the country.

On June 23, the World Bank lowered its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth for 2021 to 4.5 per cent from an estimated 6 per cent in March and 6.7 per cent in December 2020.