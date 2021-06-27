Sukun, Tiong Hua, Tong Sang zones possible first stops of SIbu’s vaccination bus, says Dr Annuar

File photo showing a vaccinator preparing a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kuching. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, June 27 — Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said that Sukun, Tiong Hua and Tong Sang zones may be the first stop for the ‘Vaccination Bus’ once it is in operation.

During his Facebook live stream yesterday, he said vaccination at those places was needed because of the consistent Covid-19 cases there.

“There is a possibility that these places will be our first mobile vaccination stop using bus or any other means. We will give these places priority,” he said.

According to his report, Sukun and Tiong Hua zones were still red zones with four and seven cases respectively reported Friday.

Tong Sang Zone remains an orange zone with three casesyesterday.

He said Sibu has two ‘vaccination buses’, one a minibus from Pansar Berhad and another bigger bus from University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) as part of the mobile vaccination programme.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing also said 6,452 doses of vaccines were administered Friday.

He said since June 21, Sibu had exceeded the vaccination target with 4,776 doses daily.

He hoped that the momentum would continue, adding that 123,113 people in Sibu Division had received at least the first dose.

He also said that Sibu Indoor Stadium targeted to administer 2,500 doses of vaccine yesterday. — Borneo Post