Batu Danau records close to 70pc of rural folk receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Awang Tengah (standing front, right) stops by at one of the registration counters at PPV Bisaya Culture Centre. On the Deputy Chief Minister’s right is Paulus. — Borneo Post pic

LIMBANG, June 27 — Sixty-seven per cent of rural residents in Batu Danau have received the first dose of the vaccine throughout the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) for the state constituency, which kicked off on June 15 this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the Dose 1 vaccine recipients were from 44 villages and longhouses across Batu Danau.

“There are 3,516 people from the villages and longhouses in Batu Danau constituency who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccines.

“The vaccination centre (PPV) at Bisaya Culture Centre would continue to hold the administration of the first-dose vaccines until June 29 (Tuesday).

“Thus, we encourage those in Batu Danau who are eligible for vaccination but have yet to obtain appointments to come to PPV Bisaya Culture Centre, where the concept is ‘walk-in vaccination’ for the first dose,” he said when met at the PPV yesterday.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip, Limbang District officer Superi Awang Said, Limbang Health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh and Limbang District police chief Supt Parum Niot.

On the PPV at Bisaya Culture Centre here, Awang Tengah expressed thanks to the Ministry of Health staff members and volunteers for their solid commitment in carrying out the vaccination programme.

He was also satisfied that the PPV had been provided with necessary facilities such as wheelchairs, electricity and water supply as well as public toilets. — Borneo Post