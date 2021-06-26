Universiti Teknologi Petronas is top Malaysian university in Times Higher Education Young University Rankings

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has been ranked 134th in the latest global Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings to emerge as the nation’s top young university.

According to its vice-chancellor Prof Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, UTP also scored the highest in the country for the research indicator, which has further cemented its position as Malaysia’s top private university and among the best universities in the world.

He said at 24 years old and in the increasingly competitive field of young universities, UTP has consistently been ranked and continued its progress at a steady pace in universities’ global rankings under 50 years of establishment.

“We are young, so these rankings are particularly important because they reflect our achievements against our peers and we are performing very well.

“This achievement is the result of the hard work and concerted efforts of the UTP community as well as the unwavering support from Petronas, our partners and our collaborators,” he said in a statement today.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings list the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Mohamed Ibrahim noted that UTP has maintained its position as the best private Malaysian university, which was proven through consistently being ranked in the world and the national rankings and ratings such as Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), Malaysia Research Assessment Rating System (MYRA), and Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education (SETARA).

UTP is ranked 70th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021, 111th in THE Asia University Rankings 2021, and 230th in the QS World University Rankings of Engineering & Technology Broad Subject 2021, where both its petroleum engineering as well as mineral and mining engineering subjects are ranked in the top 50.

“In the recent QS World University Rankings 2022, UTP has significantly improved its position by soaring 25 spots from the 439th place to 414th and has been gradually progressing in the rankings for the fifth consecutive year and consistently climbing the rankings,” he added.

Furthermore, Mohamed Ibrahim said UTP was the only private university in Malaysia with a six-star rating (the highest performance level) in MYRA for its research, development and commercialisation, and has also achieved a six-star or outstanding status in SETARA for its teaching and learning.

“UTP will continue its focus on making progress through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge innovation, providing world-class learning and teaching environment as well as educating and training the next generation of thinkers, innovators, leaders and lifelong learners,” he said. — Bernama