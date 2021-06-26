Thai police: Malaysian businessman in Bangkok found dead in car

BANGKOK, June 26 — A Malaysian businessman was found dead in a car parked by the roadside near a temple in Bang Phli in Samut Prakan province, with evidence at the scene pointing towards suicide.

Deputy investigation chief at Bang Phli police station Pol Capt Pongnarin Nontanok said the 43-year-old businessman was found dead at the driver’s seat in a Toyota Camry with its engine running on Friday evening.

He said police were alerted on the incident yesterday afternoon by local residents and rushed to the scene where they found the car locked form inside and had to force open the door.

“Police found the man who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle had passed away. The police also found a burning charcoal stove in the car.

“Initial investigation revealed that there was no criminal element involved,” he told Bernama when contacted.

There were not much details available on the victim except that his Thai wife had filed a missing person report at Bang Phli police station yesterday morning.

Police believe the victim was having problems with his business.

Local media reported that the man had died at least 7 to 8 hours before his body was discovered.

Local residents alerted the police on Friday afternoon after they found the same car parked near the temple since Thursday night. — Bernama

* In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-76272929 or email [email protected]