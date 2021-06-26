Kampung Muhibbah, Penawar internet problems fixed, says MCMC

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has successfully fixed the problem of poor Internet access in Kampung Muhibbah, Penawar, Kota Tinggi, Johor, which had caused difficulties for a student to follow online classes.

MCMC in a statement today said that Johor MCMC personnel together with representative of the service provider had visited the village and met with the mother of the student to investigate and get a true picture of the problem.

It said a test conducted inside and outside the student’s house found that the Internet coverage was weak as the house was surrounded by oil palm trees.

“Therefore, MCMC has instructed the service provider to change the direction of the coverage beam from the nearest tower which is located 1.1 kilometres away to the complainant’s house.

“Besides that, speed test and troubleshooting were also done while the student’s laptop and mobile phone were reset,” according to the statement.

As a result of the action taken, the Internet access at the student’s house was successfully restored and now the family can also enjoy 4G coverage. — Bernama