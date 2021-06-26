Immigration Dept nabs 72 foreigners in Selangor Wholesale Market raid

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said and officers from the Immigration Department inspect the vicinity following a raid at the Selangor Wholesale Market in Serdang June 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, June 26 — The use of various tactics by a group of foreigners to avoid being caught by the Immigration Department, including hiding in fish boxes and drains, proved futile when they were arrested in an operation at the Selangor Wholesale Market early today.

In the operation, conducted between 1 am and 4 pm, saw a total of 72 foreigners, comprising 39 cardholders of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Bangladeshi (19), Myanmarese (nine), Indonesian (three), an Indian national and a Nepalese, arrested.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said said those arrested, who are aged between 20 and 50, were detained on suspicion of not having valid travel documents.

He said the UNHCR cards owned by the foreigners concerned were dubious.

“Further investigations have to be conducted to ascertain the validity of the cards, as well as on whether they have the necessary documents and work permit.

“They will be taken to the Selangor Immigration Department for further action,” he told reporters after participating in an operation, code-named “Ops Patuh”, to monitoring on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) at the Selangor Wholesale Market here, today.

He said Ops Patuh would continue to be conducted to address non-compliance with the SOPs in an integrated manner by focusing on the misuse of approval letters issued by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies.

Meanwhile, the operation also involved the participation of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA).

Its enforcement director, Azman Adam said a total of 42,552 premises nationwide were inspected since June 1 until yesterday during which compounds amounting to RM2.03 million were issued for various offences. — Bernama