LNG tanker driver killed, three hurt in North-South Highway pile-up

Azizan said the crash occurred when the tanker went out of control and collided with another lorry, causing it to skid and hit three other lorries in front of it. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker driver was killed and three others injured in a five-vehicle collision at the north-bound Km288.7 North-South Highway here last night.

Ahmad American Ahmad Danial, 42, died on the spot. Three other victims comprising two lorry drivers and an attendant were injured while two other lorry drivers were unhurt.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azizan Hassan said in a statement today that the police received information about the incident at 10.15 pm involving five lorries carrying various loads.

He said the crash occurred when the tanker lorry went out of control and collided with one of the lorries, causing it to skid and hit three other lorries in front of it.

The body of Ahmad American was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here while the injured victims were also sent to the same hospital. — Bernama