Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases show uptick in Malaysia, with 5,841 infections recorded today

Thursday, 24 Jun 2021 02:47 PM MYT

BY ASHMAN ADAM

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Ministry of Health today announced that 5,841 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24-hour period, compared to 5,244 cases the day before.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 716,847 since the start of the pandemic early last year.

In a tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor still held the top spot for new daily cases with 2,072 recorded in the last 24-hour period.

Negri Sembilan and Sarawak followed in second and third place in terms of highest daily cases, with 781 and 581 cases respectively.

MORE TO COME

Related Articles

In Malaysia