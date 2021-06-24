Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases show uptick in Malaysia, with 5,841 infections recorded today

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Ministry of Health today announced that 5,841 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24-hour period, compared to 5,244 cases the day before.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in Malaysia to 716,847 since the start of the pandemic early last year.

In a tweet, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor still held the top spot for new daily cases with 2,072 recorded in the last 24-hour period.

Negri Sembilan and Sarawak followed in second and third place in terms of highest daily cases, with 781 and 581 cases respectively.

