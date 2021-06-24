Ampang Hospital converted to full Covid-19 facility

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) has decided to change the status of Ampang Hospital from Hybrid Covid-19 to a Full Covid-19 Hospital effective yesterday (June 23).

JKNS director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the decision was made following the continuous surge in new daily cases, especially involving category three and above patients in the central region zone.

“This situation causes the average bed occupancy in central region zone hospitals to exceed the maximum rate until the MAEPS 2.0 Integrated PKRC is having difficulty in referring Covid-19 patients, who need further treatment, to hospitals.

“In total, there are now two hospitals that will operate as Full Covid-19 Hospital in Selangor, namely Sungai Buloh Hospital and Ampang Hospital,” he said in a letter notifying the change of status of the hospital.

Following that, Dr Sha’ari said all referrals of non-Covid-19 patients from other facilities to Ampang Hospital need to be stopped temporarily from Wednesday to make room for the hospital to receive Covid-19 patients.

“The department is also requesting the cooperation of Ampang Hospital to accept referrals of existing non-Covid-19 patients so that treatment for these patients can be continued,” he said in the letter. — Bernama