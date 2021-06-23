Police reveal 254 investigations on alleged Covid-19 fake news, misinformation since MCO 1.0; 43pc solved

Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said 43 per cent or 109 cases have been solved since while 145 cases remain under investigations. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — There have been a total of 254 police investigations opened since March 18 last year, just to look into allegations of fake news about the Covid-19 pandemic, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigations Department disclosed today.

Its director Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said 43 per cent or 109 cases have been solved since while 145 cases remain under investigations.

Abd Jalil also disclosed 1,897 investigation papers were opened since January 2019 involving controversial statements made on social media in violation of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA).

He explained that the most common violation triggered Section 233 of the CMA, for improper use of network facilities or network service.

He said that the common offences under the Penal Code involved defamatory remarks, statements deemed as insulting and those conducing to public mischief, and words meant to wound feelings of an individual and those that cause disharmony, disunity or feelings of enmity both on the grounds of religion.

These also include offences listed in the Sedition Act, those involving the three Rs — race, religion, and the Rulers — and those involving the government, judiciary, high profile or influential individuals, and offences listed under Prevention and Control Infectious Diseases Act.

“From this total, 185 cases are those touching on the Royal Institution, 112 on race, 168 cases of religiously aimed insults, 248 cases concerning the government and 1,184 cases involving individuals or an agency.

“A total of 844 or 44.5 per cent of the cases have successfully been solved while the remaining 1,053 cases or 55.5 per cent are still under investigations,” he said in a statement.

Abd Jalil advised the public against abusing social media platforms to relay fame or unverified information.