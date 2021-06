A passenger dons a face mask during a ride on the LRT train in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced another 4,743 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, a rise of 132 from yesterday’s 4,611.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 705,762 since the pandemic arrived in the country.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Twitter said that in terms of state, Selangor still leads in terms of the highest number of infections with 1,566, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 635, and Negri Sembilan at 585.

MORE TO COME