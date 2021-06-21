Sarawak minister: Long Kevok in Baram under total lockdown after 40 villagers test positive for Covid-19

MIRI, June 21 — Long Kevok, a Penan settlement situated in Baram has been placed under total lockdown after 40 villagers were tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin when contacted today, confirmed that the settlement with a population of about 150 people has been placed under total lockdown for two weeks starting today.

“Yes, I confirm that Long Kevok is now under total lockdown. 80 of the 150 people from the settlement have been brought down to Miri for quarantine, where out of that number, 40 of them have been tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Lee added that a nearby camp, known as the Layun Camp, has also been placed under total lockdown since yesterday after a few positive cases were recorded in the area.

“The Ministry of Health (MoH) is aware of the situation and they are currently on site to carry out swab test in the area,” Lee said.

A few Penan settlements in Baram under the Telang Usan constituency have recorded a number of positive cases since early last week with one fatality involving a Penan woman from Long Luteng on June 12.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau when contacted described the latest situation as serious and thanked MOH for its swift action in implementing the total lockdown.

“I have been saying this repeatedly, especially when we first heard of positive cases from Penan in Long Win for them to practice self-lockdown in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“The ones who are tested positive from Long Kevok are those who are already under quarantine in Miri. We do not know about those who are still in the village, therefore it is crucial that everyone stay put wherever they are pending next course of action by MOH and other relevant authorities,” Dennis said.

Earlier last week, Long Win, which is also a Penan settlement recorded 20 positive cases. — Borneo Post