Cops: One worker hurt in under-construction highway mishap at Sg Buloh-Kota Damansara dies

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — One of the foreign workers injured in last Saturday’s under-construction highway mishap at the Sungai Buloh-Kota Damansara section of the North Klang Valley Expressway has died.

According to Sinar Harian, Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid confirmed that the man died of his injuries yesterday afternoon in Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“It is understood that the victim died while receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The victim’s death has been attributed to trauma and organ failure due to a heart attack,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

On June 19, a portion of the highway currently under construction at the Sungai Buloh-Kota Damansara section of the North Klang Valley Expressway collapsed.

Two foreign workers were injured in the incident.

The Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement confirming the incident, saying it received a call at 7.13pm and arrived at the scene at 7.27pm.

It said a concrete block and metal frame had fallen at the highway construction site.

It added that the two injured Bangladeshi workers were men aged between 20 and 40 and had been hit by shrapnel from the concrete block and metal frame.