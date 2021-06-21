Children aged 12 and above can now be registered as Covid-19 vaccine dependent on MySejahtera after Pfizer vaccine nod

Covid 19 vaccine immunisation programme for frontliners of low risk quarantine and treatment staff at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) March 5, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Children over the age of 12 and above can now be registered for Covid-19 vaccination following the recent government’s decision to approve the said age categories.

A check with the MySejahtera’s ‘Covid-19 Vaccination’ tab showed that parents were now able to add their children as vaccine dependents after selecting ‘Child’ under the ‘Relation’ field.

However, it must be noted that registration as a vaccine dependent is subject to those with access to a smartphone.

Once registered as dependent, the aforementioned individual cannot be registered on a different MySejahtera account and they must be accompanied together with their registrant when their vaccine appointment is scheduled.

Earlier today, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) will meet this week to fine-tune the process of vaccinating children aged 12 and above, with the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Last week, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the Comirnaty vaccine had been approved for use in those aged 12 and above.

He said that the decision was reached at the 359th Drug Control Authority (PKBD) meeting.

The Comirnaty vaccine was previously approved conditional registration on January 8, 2021, for use on individuals who are 18 years of age and above.

The move to allow vaccination for children above 12-years-old comes as the government ramps up vaccination rate nationwide, as Phase Three of the NIP commenced today in conjunction with the opening of the Bukit Jalil Mega Covid-19 Vaccination Centre with a capacity of vaccinating up to 10,000 doses per day.