Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV: Here’s what you need to know

A general view of the Bukit Jalil Covid-19 vaccination centre. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Phase Three of the Covid-19 immunisation program starts today for the Klang Valley in conjunction with the opening of the Bukit Jalil Stadium PPV. The phase covers all remaining adults under 60 years old. If you’ve received an appointment, the special committee of ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccine supply (JKJAV) has provided some tips for those heading to the national stadium.

Not to be confused with Axiata Arena PPV which started on 7th June, the Bukit Jalil Stadium is a new mega vaccination centre with a capacity of vaccinating up to 10,000 doses per day. There will be three stations identified as HCO A, B and C. Your assigned station is indicated in your MySejahtera app or on the website’s status checker.

As mentioned previously, please do check your MySejahtera app to find out if you have an appointment. Some users didn’t get notified at all and they only found out when they check the app manually.

If you going by LRT, you are advised to enter through Gate A. If you’re driving, you are advised to park at Car Park B if your appointment is at HCO A and HCO C, or Car Park C if your assigned to HCO B and C.

If you’re going there by eHailing, taxi or someone is dropping you off, you may do so at Gate E. There will be a dedicated drop-off area for people with disabilities (OKU) at the OKU Parking Zone. According to the JKJAV, buggy service is available.

Although interdistrict and interstate travel is not allowed during the movement control order, you are allowed to cross borders for vaccination. Just show your vaccine appointment to the police if you get stopped at a roadblock. It is advisable to screenshot a copy of your appointment screen so that it’s faster to load from your phone’s photo gallery.

To avoid overcrowding, do not go too early for your appointment. It is recommended to be there not more than 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled time. Only those with an appointment are allowed to go to the vaccination centre.

What to bring?

On the vaccination day, please bring your identification card or passport, your mobile phone with MySejahtera installed, a pen (to sign consent forms) as well as a list of medications (if any). Since Bukit Jalil Stadium is partially covered, you are advised to bring an umbrella and a mini battery-powered fan. It is also recommended to wear comfortable shoes and wear a short sleeve shirt so that it is easier for the vaccinator to jab your arm. — SoyaCincau