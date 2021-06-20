Stage bus companies to operate along routes to Covid-19 vaccination centres in Sarawak, says state minister

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, June 20 — Stage bus companies in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Miri will extend their services along routes to vaccination centres (PPV) from June 18 till August 31, said State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said the initiative was made in order to accelerate the immunisation programme in the state and it will be under the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme conducted by the Sarawak government.

Lee said in addition, Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd has also been invited to support this initiative by providing hydrogen bus services free of charge to the public along the routes connecting PPVs in Kuching.

“The state government is fully aware that there are a number of people who do not have easy access to the PPV due to the distance from their homes or have large family members that cannot fit into the same car under the current SOPs for transport.

“The cooperation (with bus companies) rendered here will enable more people to have better and affordable transportation access to PPVs,” he said in a statement today.

According to Lee, the bus schedules connecting to the PPVs are being worked out with the stage bus companies and will be released to the public soon.

On behalf of the Sarawak government, Lee also thanked the stage bus companies as well as Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd for supporting the government initiative by rendering such services at a short notice. — Bernama