SDMC: Sarawak detects four new Covid-19 clusters

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 20 — The Sarawak Health Department has declared four more new clusters involving Kuching and Miri districts, bringing the number of active clusters in the state to 95, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, SDMC said three of them were workplace clusters, namely the Jalan Usaha Jaya cluster and Jalan Tabuan Tranquillity cluster in Kuching, and Lorong Perlis Empat cluster in Miri.

The Jalan Usaha Jaya cluster reported 13 positive cases out of the 170 individuals screened.

As for the Jalan Tabuan Tranquillity cluster, a total of 42 individuals were screened and 13 cases were detected positive while for the Lorong Perlis Empat cluster in Miri, 796 individuals were screened of which 33 of them tested positive for the virus.

A community-linked cluster detected in the Bengoh Resettlement Scheme, namely the Kampung Taba Sait cluster in Kuching, saw a total of 31 individuals screened out of which 10 people confirmed positive of Covid-19.

Today, Sarawak recorded 661 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 59,800 and two fatalities, taking the death toll to 380. — Bernama