New Covid-19 vaccination centre set up in Labuan’s Taman Mutiara

LABUAN, June 20 — A new Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) was set up at Taman Perumahan Mutiara Sungai Bedaun here today.

The new PPV, in collaboration with the Blok L Taman Mutiara neighbourhood watch (Rukun Tetangga) and the Healthy Community Empowers the Nation (Kospen) programme is for the vaccination exercise of more than 8,000 residents in the walk-up apartments of Taman Mutiara Block L and M, Perumahan LDA and air force personnel housing.

The locality is currently under total lockdown.

Labuan Natural Disaster Management Committee chairman Rithuan Ismail said the vaccination exercise operation would kick-off tomorrow (Monday) with a capacity of 300 shots per day.

“We hope the new PPV will help us to get all residents (18-year-old and above) in the four areas vaccinated,” he told Bernama at the newly-opened vaccination centre (PPV) at Dewan Mutiara, Taman Perumahan Mutiara here today.

Rithuan who is also Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force chairman said the PPV would be opened to individuals from outside of Taman Perumahan Mutiara after the completion of the vaccination exercise in the locality.

Meanwhile Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said Labuan had been placed under phase four (disease control) of the national vaccination exercise.

“The delivery of 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Labuan is in stages with 20,000 doses to arrive next week. We must speed up the vaccination for Labuan folk in our four PPVs, as we still have 11,000 doses of vaccine in storage,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan would go for 5,000 inoculations per day to achieve herd immunity by the middle of July, with assistance from back-up teams from the other states, adding that two more PPVs will be opened soon besides a mobile team to conduct vaccination exercise for crew members in the oil rigs or shipping line.

Commenting on yesterday’s newly-detected Tembok Labuan cluster, Dr Ismuni said the cluster was triggered by a prison warden before 46 other inmates and close contacts were infected.

He said the Tembok Labuan cluster, which originated from the Labuan Correctional Centre (Labuan Prison) in Jalan Bukit Timbalai Kampung Sungai Buton, has 51 cases as of today, with 322 people (including family members) having undergone Covid-19 tests so far.

Dr Ismuni said all the correctional centre’s operation staff since yesterday had been placed in a hall there to be quarantined for two weeks. — Bernama