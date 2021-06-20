Education Ministry to address teacher shortage in Malaysia schools with one-off recruitment drive for 18,702 new hires

Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin speaking at a press conference at the Tan Sri Abdul Rafie Auditorium, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Education Department, Kuala Lumpur, April 28, 2021 — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that it will be hiring 18,702 grade DG41 teachers through a special “one-off” recruitment drive.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said this is to address the shortage of teachers in the country, especially in four states and for certain subjects.

He added that the ministry will start advertising the recruitment beginning July 7, and that the placements will take place in stages from October.

“To ensure it becomes a reality, God willing, the MoE will work with the Education Services Commission (SPP) to ensure that planning for this programme runs as smoothly as possible, in line with this new approach made by the ministry together with SPP and the Public Service Department (JPA).

“This recruitment aims to fill the gap in terms of both a shortage of teachers and those who teach certain subjects,” he said during a virtual press conference today.

Radzi listed Selangor, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak as the states that are in dire need of new teachers, especially for subjects such as English, History and Islamic Studies as well as the Special Education Programme.

He added that while qualified teachers are encouraged to apply, the recruitment drive will not be limited to only those with teaching degrees, and that the MoE is open to hiring people from other fields if they are suitable for the job.

“The priority will be those who have graduated with teaching degrees, but we will not stop there. We will take a more holistic approach, and consider those from other fields for this intake of new teachers.

“But I must stress, this is a one-off method. We will look at the subjects that need new teachers, and if there are no more teaching graduates available, the MoE together with SPP will consider the intake of other applicants,” he said.