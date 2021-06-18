Sarawak says administered over 55,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, highest in country

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah observing the registration process for Covid-19 vaccination at the vaccine administration centre at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club in Miri, June 18, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Deputy Minister’s Office

MIRI, June 18 — Sarawak administered 55,248 doses of Covid-19 vaccines — the highest in the country — yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said here today.

He said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the Covid-19 immunisation coordination minister, had called him yesterday to congratulate the state on its achievement.

He said Sarawak has surpassed the 49,000 doses per day mark.

Uggah added Khairy had told him the federal Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force was amazed at the state’s speed in its vaccination programme.

“So I said thank you and told him to send us more vaccines,” he told reporters after chairing the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee meeting here.

Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, said Khairy had promised more vaccines would be delivered to Sarawak.

“I am very grateful to him and Putrajaya for listening to us and helping us,” he added.

Earlier in Bekenu, Uggah advised interior residents to walk in for their Covid-19 vaccination without any prior appointment.

He said they could not totally rely on the MySejahtera apps due to the occasional technical hiccups in the remote areas.

“So they should follow our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s advice for them to come first to get their jabs and then register themselves later,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccines administration centre at the Bekenu community hall.

“This is more suitable in their scenarios,” he said.

He said efforts to vaccinate rural residents against the Covid-19 before August this year is being actively carried out and in a very well organised manner.

He added daily vaccinations are now given out at community halls, schools and health clinics statewide by teams including mobile ones from the Health Department.