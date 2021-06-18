Johor Umno Youth chief: Allow Parliament to reconvene as decreed by Agong

The Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it was not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended that Parliament reconvenes as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, June 18 — Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah today criticised the federal government’s lack of resolve in handling the Emergency that eventually saw the need for a special meeting involving the Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

He said Umno youth agrees that there is no need to continue the Emergency after August 1, as decreed by the Council of Malay Rulers.

“Clearly, the so-called urgent need for the Emergency is no longer relevant since it was announced (back in January). As of June, the Covid-19 cases are still at an alarming level.

“The Emergency is only intended to enable the federal government to act out of the ordinary,” Mohd Hairi said in a statement.

This comes after Wednesday’s special meeting where the Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it was not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended that Parliament reconvenes as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

Mohd Hairi also questioned Putrajaya’s lack of will during the Emergency where large factories are still operating despite a lockdown imposed.

“At the same time, the government did not approach the private and specialists hospitals that could aid the public health system,” he said, adding that the government had failed to exalt its Emergency powers to its benefit.

Mohd Hairi also took issue with the Emergency as being a tool to enact legislation, adding value to compounds issued and designed to protect certain groups.

He added that it was appropriate and timely for the Conference of Rulers on Wednesday to state that there is no need for the Emergency to continue.

Mohd Hairi, who is also the Johor Baru Umno Youth chief, also touched on the need to immediately reconvene Parliament as soon as possible.

“If the situation allows Parliament to sit or a state assembly to be held, it can reconvene with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in place.

“It is hoped that Johor can be the first state to reconvene the state assembly for all elected representatives to work together in resolving the issues that are increasingly plaguing the people today,” said Mohd Hairi.

The ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Johor consists of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and also Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan).

At present, Umno nominally supports the PN coalition but is not a component. Umno leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad is the Johor mentri besar.

Yesterday, the Johor government said it welcomes the views of the Conference of Rulers and is prepared to reopen the state assembly as early as August to allow it to reconvene immediately.

Hasni said with the Emergency expiring in August, the Johor government will then identify a suitable date so that the state assembly can be held immediately.