Sabah leaders welcome Agong's advice to reconvene Parliament

A general view of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — Sabah’s political parties on both sides of the divide welcomed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recommendation to have Parliament reconvene as soon as possible.

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau said with this, there was no reason to delay Parliament from meeting any longer.

“Realising the fact that the Agong is the main pillar of Parliament, his decree to open parliament should be taken with immediate effect,” he said in a statement today.

“Upko also sees the proclamation as a sign to reject the proposal of the National Operations Council,” he said, referring to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal.

He also thanked the Agong for seeking the opinions of every political party president, saying it was an unprecedented move that showed the importance of having a constitutional monarch in a democracy.

He said with the reopening of Parliament, issues including strategic plans to better tackle the Covid-19 crisis could be discussed.

Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who is also state deputy chief minister, said that all leaders should prepare for the upcoming parliamentary meeting and lay out issues that have been outstanding.

“Debate with seriousness and with the objective to find a solution out of this economical and public health struggle” said the Kinabatangan MP.

He urged leaders to also put aside their political differences and focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said the Agong’s calls for Parliament to sit showed a respect for Malaysia’s parliamentary democracy.

“I urge the state governments to follow suit by allowing state assemblies to sit with strict SOPs,” he said.

Phoong said state assembly meetings would allow leaders to talk about pressing issues involving the people, the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic.