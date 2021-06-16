Selangor police chief dismisses news report claiming man assaulted by cops in Serdang

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed speaks to the media at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters June 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 16 — Selangor police have confirmed that the article published in a news portal yesterday, claiming that a former workshop manager was assaulted when he came to give his statement on a domestic violence case, was not true.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said Joseph S. Prakash was at the Serdang District Police Headquarters to record his statement after his wife lodged a police report for domestic violence.

“When he bumped into his wife, the suspect acted aggressively and threatened to kill her,” he said in a statement today.

Arjunaidi said the police had advised the suspect not to create a scene at the station area, but the suspect ignored the advice and continued to verbally abuse the police calling them stupid and showing his temper.

“There was a minor scuffle with the police and minimal force was required in arresting the suspect,” he said.

Arjunaidi said the suspect was arrested under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, Section 509 of the Penal Code, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Meanwhile, initial screening conducted found that the suspect was positive for methapethamine and had eight previous criminal records which included offences that were related to drugs and violent behaviour.

Earlier, the suspect was charged in the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court on June 11 under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 and two counts under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 186 of the Penal Code, for which he had claimed trial and was released on court bail.

“Immediately after his release, on the same day (June 11), the suspect lodged a police report at Bandar Kinrara Police Station saying that he was physically abused by the police when he came to give his statement on the domestic violence case,” said Arjunaidi.

Arjunaidi said police have opened inquiry papers (KEP) for preliminary investigation into the suspect’s report and the matter has been handed over to the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department. — Bernama



