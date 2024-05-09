KUCHING, May 9 — A government backbencher today urged the state government to include Penan language as a subject to be taught in kindergartens under the state-owned early childhood education and care centre SeDidik Sdn Bhd.

Datuk Dennis Ngau, state assemblyman for Telang Usan, said SeDidik is running kindergarten classes at the five Penan villages of Ba Selulong, Long Leng, Long Jenalong, Long Kawa and Long Kerangan.

He said the language should be taught as a pilot project in these kindergartens before being introduced in schools.

“I am compelled to raise this pressing issue that strikes at the very core of our identity as a multicultural state on the alarming decline of indigenous languages among ethnic communities, especially among the younger generation,” Ngau said during the debate on the address by Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

“In recent decades, we have witnessed the gradual extinction of numerous linguistic treasures, each representing a repository of cultural heritage and ancestral wisdom,” he said.

Ngau recalled a concern expressed by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg last year that a serious and organised effort must be made to ensure ethnic languages in Sarawak will not disappear due to the process of globalisation.

He said the extinction of the Seru, Pegu, Bliun and Lelak languages or ethnic dialects, for example, serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to safeguard the linguistic diversity before it fades into obscurity, depriving Sarawak of the pride of being a multicultural state.

“In response to this cultural crisis, I am aware various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have championed grassroots initiatives to revitalise and safeguard indigenous languages across Sarawak.

“For instance, the Kayan Association of Sarawak, of which I am the current president, is actively engaged in such efforts,” he said.

He said the association has organised various activities to encourage the usage of Kayan language such as having “Tekná “ performances and competition with the hope could contribute to this cause.

He said the endeavours, ranging from community-driven language revitalisation programmes to educational outreach initiatives, exemplify the resilience and determination of the people to reclaim their linguistic legacy from the brink of oblivion.

“Therefore, implementing initiatives such as setting up playschools where majority ethnic in that particular area resides and other interventions to facilitate the learning of our children’s mother tongues is needed,” he stressed

Ngau urged the relevant ministry or department to act immediately to the situation with regards to extinction of local languages by making proper planning in safeguarding languages which are considered as a country’s asset to not become extinct due to lack of usage or documentation.