MACC nicks four, including civil servant, for suspected graft in RM42m enforcement agency contract

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested four suspects, including a civil servant, for alleged graft in a RM42 million government procurement deal involving an enforcement agency.

All suspects, aged between 32 and 61, were detained at around 10pm last night and will be remanded for six days.

MACC sources told Malay Mail that the suspects had asked for bribes to the tune of 5 per cent of the project’s value, or RM2.1 million, to obtain approval to supply, process, print and post summons on behalf of an enforcement agency.

“All are being probed under Section 16 (a)(A) MACC Act 2009,” a source said.

In a separate case, a businessman was detained on suspicion of money laundering.

The anti-graft buster said the suspect, 43, had collected RM1 million by selling a Ferrari that didn’t belong to him, and later used it to buy a Lamborghini, valued at RM1.8 million.

The suspect was detained at around 5.20pm in Sibu, Sarawak yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.