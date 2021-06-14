PAS backs Tajuddin’s call for help to curb Covid-19 instead of holding GE15

Takiyuddin said that political parties should focus on helping the rakyat who have been severely affected by Covid-19, not just in terms of health but also economically. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — PAS has called upon all political parties and NGOs across the board to assist the government in managing and resolving the grave emergency posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the party agrees with Umno’s elections director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman on his remarks that Umno will not push Putrajaya to hold the 15th general election in the near future, due to Covid-19.

“PAS considers the remarks to be accurate and timely, seeing as how the focus of the entire government machinery is to combat the pandemic, which has yet to subside both domestically and internationally,” he said in a statement.

Takiyuddin added that political parties should focus on helping the rakyat who have been severely affected by Covid-19, not just in terms of health but also economically.

“This also includes issues which can raise tensions, problems, and are time and energy consuming, as well as financial drains, all of which should be avoided as much as possible.

“PAS is confident the government will continue to take proactive steps and take into account the views and suggestions of all parties, to ensure the maximum benefit will be felt by all Malaysians,” he said.

Yesterday, Tajuddin urged Umno members to aid in Putrajaya’s efforts to combat Covid-19, adding that the election machinery at the state and Parliament levels should instead be mobilised to help it prevent the pandemic from worsening.