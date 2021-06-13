Malaysia records 5,304 new Covid-19 infections as Selangor tops list

Members of the public queue for Covid-19 swab test at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Malaysia today recorded 5,304 Covid-19 cases, with Selangor again leading the number of infections at 1,973 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

Sarawak took second place with 544 cases, while the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded 462 cases.

Johor and Sabah reported 363 and 335 cases respectively, with Negri Sembilan recording 331 cases, followed by Kedah (301), Penang (256), Kelantan (179), Federal Territory of Labuan (158), Melaka (145), Perak (121), Pahang (78) and Terengganu (46).

Putrajaya and Perlis recorded seven and five cases respectively.

MORE TO COME