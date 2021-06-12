Ismail Sabri: Nine localities, including seven in Sabah, to be under EMCO from Monday

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media after visiting the drive-through vaccination centre at the Sungai Besi military camp, June 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Seven localities in Sabah and one each in Negri Sembilan and Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday (June 14) to June 27, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the localities in Sabah involved Kampung Indah in Nabawan; Kampung Manggis (Kuala Penyu); Taman Kinabutan Ria and Simpang Inderasabah (Tawau); Kampung Baru (SFI) (Sipitang); as well as Kampung Tawadakan and Kampung Kota Bungan in Kota Belud.

The EMCO will also be enforced in Kampung Lakai near Jelebu, Negri Sembilan and the Kampung Raja area in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, involving Sungai Ikan, Blue Valley, Taman Matahari Cerah, Taman Desa Corina and Kampung Baru Kampung Raja.

“This measure is implemented to break the chain of infection by preventing the movement of individuals from outside into the areas as well as to prevent the spread of the pandemic to other locations,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said that the EMCO in Kampung Baru Melayu, Bentong and Felda Jengka 24 in Jerantut, Pahang, had been lifted today as scheduled.

The EMCO in Felda Sahabat 40 (Kg Kembara Sakti), Tungku near Lahad Datu and Kampung Padawan, Papar in Sabah as well as three housing areas in the Juasseh sub-district near Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan, will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

The EMCO at Ladang Chin Teck, Muadzam Shah near Rompin, Pahang will also end tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled June 18, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the cluster there was under control, with a reduction in cases and all positive cases having received treatment.

He also said that 887 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) yesterday, with 849 of them being compounded and 38 remanded. — Bernama