MCO 3.0: Sabah govt allocates over RM150m for third edition of Bantuan Sabah Prihatin, says CM

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — The state government has approved the third edition of Bantuan Sabah Prihatin (BSP 3.0) totalling more than RM154.83 million in allocation to assist those affected by the movement control order (MCO), said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said part of the aid would be a one-off payment of RM300 for 370,432 recipients and would be distributed soon to the target groups through eight state ministries apart from the Special Task Office and Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

“The recipients are those from the e-Kasih list, the hardcore poor, the poor, orphans, senior citizens, single mothers, farmers, persons with disabilities (OKU), tour guides, taxi drivers, petty traders, and micro and cottage industry entrepreneurs

“BSP 3.0 is in addition to the RM238.36 million distributed through BSP 1.0 and BSP 2.0,” he told a press conference after attending the MCO security management briefing hosted by Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali and visiting the Sabah police contingent headquarters in Kepayan, here, today.

Hajiji said under the assistance, the Sabah Rural Development Ministry would be allocated over RM45.61 million to help those in need, while the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry would receive more than RM2.97 million to help 3,325 recipients in the tourism industry.

Hajiji said five- and four-star hotels and lodgings would receive RM5,000 each, while hotels with three-star and below rating as well as lodgings with three, two and one-orchid ratings and tour operators (RM2,000), and Homestay Association and unrated hotels (RM1,000).

“The Social Welfare Services Department, Women’s Affairs Department and Malaysian Armed Forces will receive a total of RM19.33 million with 64,449 recipients, which is being handled by the (state) Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry.

“The Industrial Development Ministry has been allocated RM2.88 million to assist 9,600 recipients under the micro and cottage entrepreneurs category.

“The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry is allocated a sum of RM15.12 million for a one-off assistance to 16,153 petty traders and management of the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) with a three-month rental exemption,” he added.

Hajiji who is also the state finance minister, said the Sabah Works Ministry would get RM1.15 million to be distributed to 3,855 recipients comprising bus, lorry and taxi drivers, driving institutions, boat operators and new applicants.

“A total of 99,902 fishermen, farmers, oil palm smallholders (MPOB), cocoa smallholders and smallholders under the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS), Sabah Land Development Board’s livestock breeders and smallholders will be receiving one-off assistance totalling RM29.97 million from the state Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry.

“The Sports and Youth Ministry will get RM500,000 to help 15,000 recipients under the Sabah Youth Council Prihatin Dapur Belia 4.0 assistance, while the Special Task Office will be allocated RM1.5 million as aid for students studying at public and private universities,” he added. — Bernama