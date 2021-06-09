Facebook user wanted for spreading fake news on Covid-19 vaccine in Sarawak

File shows a health worker holding up vials of the AstraZenaca vaccine. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 9 ― The police are on the hunt for a Facebook user who allegedly spread fake news regarding Covid-19 vaccines in Sarawak.

Kuching police chief Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement the police received a report from a State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) staff member yesterday (June 8) regarding inaccurate information posted in a Covid-19 group on Facebook.

“The Facebook user involved wrote the number of AstraZeneca vaccine doses that are supposed to be received by Sarawak have been less than expected,” said Ahsmon.

He said the posting had requested SDMC and the Sarawak Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group (SCoVAG) clarify the matter to the public.

“Early investigation has revealed the information was posted on a Covid-19 related group on Facebook and the post could create confusion and negative perception towards the state government,” he said.

Ahsmon said such actions were unethical and had tarnished the image of the government in its efforts to vaccinate the public.

He said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 4(1) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or up to three years in prison, or both, if convicted.

“The police, working closely with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, will track down the individual involved, and to be brought to justice,” said Ahsmon. ― Borneo Post