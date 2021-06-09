Domestic Trade minister: Breweries, shops selling only liquor not allowed to operate during MCO

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi says breweries and shops that only sell liquors are not allowed to operate during MCO 3.0. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, June 9 ― Breweries and shops that only sell liquors are not allowed to operate during the current movement control order (MCO), clarified Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

In a statement yesterday, he said the list of essential services that have been authorised to operate had been clearly stated in his official statement issued on May 31.

“In the list provided, it has been explained that convenience stores or mini markets and grocery stores are categorised as essential and given permission to operate ― it simply means that all items in these convenience stores, therefore, can be sold to consumers, including alcohol and cigarettes.

“In the supermarket premises and hypermarkets, the sale of goods is limited to food and beverages/basic necessities, pharmacy/personal care stores and convenience stores/mini marts and restaurants (only for takeaway).

“Just like in convenience stores, liquors are also sold among other essentials in supermarket beverages section and therefore, it can be sold to consumers. It must be stressed here that stores selling only liquor products are not allowed to operate,” he added.

Nanta said the ministry took note of the National Security Council’s (NSC) decision that allows the sale of liquor in convenience stores, given that the premises is licensed to sell them.

This was following claims by Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming that the ministry had never issued any statements on this matter to clear the air as this issue had drawn the attention of the public.

Ong also claimed that the ministry had “maintained an elegant silence” on the issue of car workshops operation, which led to more confusion among business owners who were clueless on whether they were given permission to operate ― causing many workshops to be closed and caused unnecessary inconveniences to many parties including consumers.

“On the issue of car workshops, the media statement issued had also clarified that vehicle workshop services, maintenance and spare parts are listed as activities that are allowed to operate with the capacity of employees limited to 60 per cent only. However, car wash services are not allowed.

“Therefore, allegation that the ministry is keeping mum on these issues is baseless. Information related to sectors allowed to operate has also been widely disseminated through various platforms, including on KPDNHEP’s website and social media as well as media announcements,” Nanta added. ― Borneo Post