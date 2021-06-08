Kelantan Islamic religious council to take action against those who violate SOP for activities in mosques and surau

Maik president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the matter was being emphasised as there were quarters that still violated the SOP issued by Maik, especially with regard to religious activities in mosques, surau, musalla, and madrasahs. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, June 8 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik) will take enforcement action against any individual who disobeys or goes against the authority or decree of the Sultan of Kelantan as head of the religion in the state.

Maik president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said the matter had been consented to by the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V, and enforcement action will be taken for the offence in accordance with Section 121 of the MAIK Enactment 1994.

“Any individual found guilty of the offence shall be imposed a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said the matter was being emphasised as there were quarters that still violated the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by Maik, especially with regard to religious activities in mosques, surau, musalla, and madrasahs.

He said it was disappointing when new Covid-19 clusters were emerging due to non-compliance with the SOP issued, and Maik hoped that all parties, especially Muslims, complied with the directives issued.

“Let us stand steadfast together with the confidence and belief that Allah SWT will surely help and accept our prayers and aspirations,” he said. — Bernama