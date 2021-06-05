Take note of these changes if you are due for a Covid-19 vaccine jab in KL or Selangor June 7-24

In a statement today, CITF said these changes were made to avoid congestion at the mega PPVs and to ensure physical distancing was possible. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — In line with its earlier announcement that operations from several smaller Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) will be moved to bigger “mega” PPVs, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) today revealed details of the changes.

For those with vaccination appointments at the Menjalara Community Hall or Titiwangsa Stadium, between June 7 and June 24, they have been moved to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) PPV.

Dates for the above appointments will remain the same, but there will be changes in timing.

Additionally, for those who received their first vaccine dose at the Menjalara Community Hall or Titiwangsa Stadium, on May 17, and were scheduled to receive their second dose on June 8, they have been rescheduled to receive their second dose on June 7 at Mitec.

Similarly, vaccination appointments previously set at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex and the Muhibbah Community Complex between June 7 and June 24, have been moved to the Axiata Arena Mega PPV — with no changes in date, but with changes to time slots.

Those who received their first vaccine dose on May 17 at the Desa Tasik Sports Complex and the Muhibbah Community Complex have also been rescheduled, and are now to receive their second dose on June 7 at Axiata Arena.

In a statement today, CITF said these changes were made to avoid congestion at the mega PPVs and to ensure physical distancing was possible.

“It is also to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities vaccinated under Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” read the statement.

At the time of writing, CITF did not indicate how the changes in timing would be communicated to those affected.

CITF had last week announced that four mega PPVs are to open on June 7, namely at the Axiata Arena, the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam.

The Mitec PPV began operating on May 31, but will scale up to “mega-sized” operations on June 7.